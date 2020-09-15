Christine Marie (Maloney) Knaus



Milwaukee - Christine Marie Knaus (nee Maloney) passed away on Friday September11,2020 in home hospice with her loving husband holding her hand at her side.Christine was born in Oshkosh on August16,1951.She moved to milwaukee in 1976 to work at Karl Ratzsch's where she worked for 20 years.She met her sweet Babboo in 1981 who she married in 1988.She retired from the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development in 2014.She was an avid Packers,Bucks and Brewers Backer! She also enjoyed spending quality time with family and many close friends.She was preceded in death by her father Douglas Maloney,mother Helen Kuhs,step father Dr.Milton Kuhs,brother Gene Kelly Maloney,father,mother and brother in-laws Jerome,Ida and David Knaus and three of her four legged sons Sam,Casey and Shelby.She is survived by husband Jerome brothers Billy(Cynthia),Dan(Amy) and Joe(Christine) Maloney,niece Heather(Johnny)Herbeck,nephew Patrick Maloney,sisters in-laws Patricia(Guy)White and Kathleen(Jerry)Winiecki and her beloved Keeper. Due to Covid a private family interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park Oshkosh WI.A celebration of Christine's life will be held in the Milwaukee area when circumstances permit.In lieu of flowers memorials to charities of your choice









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store