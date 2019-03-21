|
Christine Ruth Zemke
Oshkosh - Christine Ruth (Dickson) Zemke, age 68, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday March 19, 2019. She was the wife of Donald Zemke Jr. who spent 48 years together and created three outstanding children together; Scott, Jamie, and Angie.
Chris was born on June 27, 1950 and came into the world dancing and smiling. She was a rambunctious youngster who pushed herself and everyone around her to the limits. She quickly perfected her penmanship due to her father's tactic of having her write pages of the dictionary as punishment. She was involved in just about everything at school and was known as a social butterfly. A night out with friends quickly changed Chris's life as she knew it. After one night of dancing, she knew she just met the love of her life. Her love for Don ignited on day one and continued to blossom until their marriage on October 3, 1970. Those who are lucky enough to have witnessed their love will tell you that it radiated. From the way they gave each other air kisses as one left the room, to the way Don is always cradling Chris's hands, and the way they just "fit" into each other while dancing, they were perfect for each other with each of them stating how lucky they were that the other chose them. When Chris was in the hospital, the nurse asked her if she was comfortable. She said no. When she was asked what she needed to be comfortable, her only response was "My Husband." And, of course, he dutifully obliged. There is no better demonstration of what they meant to each other.
In true "Chris Fashion" she pushed Don to interview for the Head Wrestling Coach opening at Oshkosh Lourdes Academy. After Don and his brother Val Zemke received co-head coaching positions, Chris again quickly became the mastermind behind the scenes running numerous wrestling tournaments, hosting fundraisers, organizing the paperwork, and building from scratch the Oshkosh On the Water Wresting Classic which now boasts over 65 teams annually. Chris also brought her experience to other areas of the school serving as the treasurer of the Booster Club for 7 years, running the school store, hosting BINGO, chairing the 50s room for the Around the World Fundraiser, and so much more. If there was an event and a need was not being fulfilled, you would quickly find Chris taking care of it. And she didn't stop there. Her children were always the center of her life; Scott, Jamie, and Angie. She started as a mom cheering on her two boys to victories, unquestioningly attending every choir and band concert, being a Campfire Girls leader for her daughter's troop to supporting her sons' and daughter's wrestling and baton twirling careers taking the family all over the country. That passion for involvement transitioned to her grandkids and then to her great grandkids shown greatest at their Wednesday "family dinners." No one lived to make others happy like Chris.
Chris also had many hobbies and interests that she filled her already small free time with. She was an exquisite knitter making blankets for numerous family members and enjoyed crafting and coming up with new crafting ideas. She also loved to draw leaving us beautiful sketches she made while attending the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where she graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in English. She loved to read any book but really loved her Janet Evanovich comedies that caused her to surprise Don with fits of laughter and the thrilling mysteries of John Grisham. When she needed a break from those, she loved her romance novels especially those by Danielle Steele. Chris also cherished her time traveling alongside Don with their brothers and sister, parents, children, and friends especially to Walt Disney World.
Chris left us a legacy of living life to its fullest. She never let an opportunity pass her by and she pushed everyone around her to do the same - just ask her lifelong friends Cheryl Braatz and Kathy Klein who danced through 55 years of friendship together. Everyone touched by Chris's life will have special memories as she loved everyone and was only ever a phone call away. Our world is a little less perfect with her not in it but heaven got a little bit sweeter with her entrance and her dog Pepsi leaping back into her arms.
Chris is survived by the love of her life, Don, children Scott (Tammy) Zemke, Jamie (Jennifer) Zemke and Angela Zemke. Her grandchildren: Katie (Tim) Stegeman, Dylan (Megan) Loos, Nathan (Emily) Zemke, Regen (Crystal) Zemke, Andrew Zemke, Austin Loos, Becca Duwe, Jordan (Raegan) Duwe and Ciarra Zemke. Her great grandchildren: Maci Christine Stegeman, Malachi Stegeman, Marli Ruth Stegeman, Marilyn Stegeman; (future Stegeman in September), Annabelle Zemke and Myles Loos. Chris is further survived by siblings Douglas (Diane) Dickson and Dan (Jody) Dickson; and many nephews, nieces and their children. Her in-law family are Val (Lois) Zemke, Stan Zemke, Rich (Judy) Wiles, Ron (Donna) Wiles, Kathy Zemke, Lori (David) McDowell, and Norman (Angie) Boese; and numerous nephews, nieces and their children. Chris was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Ruth Dickson and sister Sue Dickson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament (St. Mary's Catholic Church) 605 Merrit Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901. Father Jerry Pastors will be the celebrant. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904 and on Saturday From 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
A very special thank you to the staff at Aurora Hospital - Oshkosh from the doctors, nurses, emergency and regular room attendants to our hospice staff member. A thank you goes out to the wonderful staff at Eden Meadows as well. Your gentleness and care were especially appreciated by our family for taking care of our amazing Chris.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 21, 2019