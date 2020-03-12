|
Christine Suprise
Oshkosh - Christine E. Suprise, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy Medical Center on March 11, 2020. She was born Minneapolis, MN on July 29, 1960 the daughter of the late Norman and Jacquelyn (Novak) Domer. Christine worked for Atlas Tag and Label for many years. She enjoyed crafts, woodworking, gardening and especially shopping. Christine will be remembered for having a big heart, being a hard worker and loving the time she spent with her family.
Christine is survived by her children: Tommy Dodd, Butch Dodd and Jacqueline Harrington; granddaughter, Jesslyn Dodd; sisters: Devita (Gerald) Dodd and Gina Schraven; brother, Norman Domer; and nieces and nephews: David (Angela) Dodd, Jerry "Bear" (Heidi) Dodd, Jenny (Arthur) Flores, Christopher Schraven and Drake Domer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and niece, Whitney Domer.
A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Medical Center for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020