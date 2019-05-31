|
Christopher R. Pfaendtner
Oshkosh - Christopher R. Pfaendtner MD, age 60, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born October 4, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan to William and Georgina (Gross) Pfaendtner. In 1988 Chris earned his medical degree from Medical a College of WI. He continued his career specializing in Emergency Room Medicine. He became a member of Community Emergency Services serving St. Elizabeth's in Appleton and Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh from 1992-2005. In 2005, until his retirement in 2015, he continued his career with Ascension St. Clare's Hospital in Weston, WI. On January 23, 1988, he married Kathryn "Kate" Englund in Oshkosh. He loved music, reading, and travel. Chris had a wonderful sense of humor. His love of words was reflected in his quick, dry wit. He was humble, generous, caring, and compassionate. Chris was a member of Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Winneconne, and its choir. He was a proud member of the Larsen/Winchester Lions Club, where his membership gave him purpose and focus, allowing him to continue to help people in his retirement years.
Chris had a love and devotion to family, which includes: his wife, Kate Pfaendtner, of Oshkosh; two children, Claire Pfaendtner, of Oshkosh; Maxwell Pfaendtner (fiancée, Ashley Linder), of Slinger; his mother, Georgina Pfaendtner, Clinton Township, MI; a brother, Michael (Patti) Pfaendtner, Macomb, MI; and their sons, Joel and family, Richmond, MI; Trevor and family, Chicago, IL; loving in-laws, nieces and nephews of the Englund family; and special friends, Joseph Lefeber, Elainna (Michael) Schroeder, Marian (Kara) Rothkegel.
Preceding Chris in death was his father, William Pfaendtner.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Lord of Lakes Lutheran Church, 6090 Harbour South (corner of Hwy 116 and Harbour South) Winneconne. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m., there will be an opportunity to gather with family and friends that will include a light lunch served until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Heffernan officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
Per Chris' wishes his brain was donated to the Brain Support Network through the Mayo Clinic to advance the study of Frontotemporal Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Larsen/Winchester Lions Club or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 31, 2019