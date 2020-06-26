Christopher Richard "Kaz" Kasuboski
Omro - His love and laughter on Earth have become a call to Heaven for Christopher "Kaz" Richard Kasuboski, 58, of Omro, Wisconsin, his haven of endless bow hunting and fishing. Chris passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on July 7, 1961, the son of Richard and late Barbara (Doro) Kasuboski. He graduated from Omro High School in 1980. On July 25, 1981, six years after their first date, dance, and kiss, he married Heidi Cathryn (Hulbert) Kasuboski, his high school sweetheart. Chris worked as a semi-truck driver for N & M Transfer, Inc. for 30 years. It was a job he took pride in, delivering each piece of freight with gusto and the "Kaz cackle" to his customers, his second family.
Chris enjoyed bow and gun hunting, fishing, being on the water, reading about wildlife, practicing his perfectly honed turkey call, socializing, playing cribbage, and dancing with flawless footwork to classic old-time tunes. Chris will be remembered for his work ethic, boundless energy, dedication to God and others, warmth, kindness, and love for life, family, and friends. Chris was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and uncle. His sincere love for his wife, children, and each and every grandchild was tangible and evident in the way he lived each day of his life. Chris loved hard and laughed louder. His gregarious personality was magnetic, and his laugh was infectious. The "Kaz cackle" could be heard from a mile away, and no one ever forgot it.
Chris is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Heidi Cathryn Kasuboski, his children: Kendal (Jeff) Jachthuber, Kyle (Tina) Kasuboski and Kraig (Crystal) Kasuboski; grandchildren: Greysen, Rowen, Sulliven, Kash, Brynn, Gavin and Fletcher; father, Richard Kasuboski; brothers: Randy (Peggy) Kasuboski; Kevin(Brenda) Kasuboski; Shawn (Paula) Kasuboski; and Quentin (Tara) Kasuboski; sisters: Maria (David) Leichtnam, Laurie Tostenson, and Annette (Steve) Churney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Kasuboski; and father-in-law, Clyde Hulbert.
Please join our family in celebrating his life as we send him to heaven. Kaz's celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Scott Park, 515 E. Main Street, Omro, WI. Gathering will begin at 4:00 pm with a prayer service starting at 5:00, dinner bell 6:00, and dance celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. We look forward to celebrating with you a life of the outdoors, honoring the memories of an amazing individual, the life of Chris Kasuboski.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.