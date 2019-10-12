|
|
Cindy Houle
Oshkosh - Cindy J. Houle, age 55, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on April 6, 1964 to the late Lyle and Patricia (Quigley) Coats. On May 14, 1994 she married David Houle. Cindy graduated from Omro High School in 1983. She loved the holiday season and especially family gatherings at Christmas. As a sports fan, she loved to watch her family play school sports and was known to avidly watch the Brewers. Cindy will be remembered for the love she had for her family.
Cindy is survived by her husband, David; children: Allen (Priscilla) Houle and Ashley Houle; siblings: Lyle (Lynn) Coats, Mike (Debbie) Coats, Carol (Pete) Stein and Gary Coats; sister-in-law: Diane (Mike) Weitz; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great, great-nieces who loved her very much. Her close friends were very special to her and loved all of their time together. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Wayne Coats; and sister, Alice (Paul) Traxler.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the celebration gathering at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rushford Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Cindy's name is being established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019