Oshkosh - Cindy L. Schumacher, 63, of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Cindy Schumacher got what she wanted and gave all that she had.A pint-sized frame with the unpredictability of a tornado. This "Rolling Rock" gathered no moss and people who knew her knew that she was a force to be reckon with if you got in her way.Wildly smart and opinionated Cindy could rile dinner parties, cookouts, happy hours, loud music, barking dogs, extravagant table settings and that Christmas TREE! Yet, in a gentle, subtle way, Cindy showed her true heart through her love of her animals (human and otherwise) in her personal aesthetic for a bold and controversial art. As an avid supporter of the local art scene and continued to attend Oshkosh's art walk as long as her legs allowed. She had exquisite taste. The house she kept, the food she made, the clothes she wore, the art she collected and the garden she grew. All put together impeccably.Not one for superfluous laughter, Cindy laughed when it was funny. Her husband Paul had that ability to make her laugh from her core.Cindy's left the neighborhood but like the scene in the Wizard of Oz when the house falls and the silence is deafening, there is an echo of a hearty c laugh and the smell of the best pork tenderloin you eaten.Cindy is preceded by her husband, Paul; her parents, Kenneth, and Yvonne; in-laws, Lyle, and Joyce (Raugh) Schumacher; and her brother, Mark Tyson. She will be missed by her brothers, Doug (Laura) and John (Joy) Tyson; brother-in-law, Duwayne (Janis) Schumacher; her nieces, Kayla (Kevin) McBride and Lindsay Tyson; her nephews, Spencer, Mark and Collin Tyson, and Kirk and Ryan Schumacher; and her great-nephews, Finley and Cooper McBride.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.