|
|
Cindy Lee Tiffany, age 64, of Redgranite, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 14, 2020, at home under hospice care.
She was born May 24, 1955, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Edwin and Ruby Bradley Ottman. Cindy was a 1973 graduate of Berlin High School. On July 19, 1986, she was united in marriage to Dale Tiffany in Oshkosh.
Cindy worked at Subway, was a bartender for several places and did security at Country USA and Rock USA for Star Show Productions. She enjoyed shooting pool and playing darts.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Mindy Young; son, Eric (Lana) Tiffany; seven grandchildren, Brian McClelland, Jacob McClelland, Jessi Tiffany, Brittani Tiffany, Carli Anne Tiffany, Hailey Frost and Bella Young; eight great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Anna Lee, Zander, Landen, Maci Rose, Eric, Addeline and Finn; brother, Rick Bradley; three sisters, Roxane (Rick) Cornils, Pam Gasser and Brenda Schelmadine; special friend, Brenda Ross; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, on October 13, 2019, and her parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Cindy Tiffany, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 15 to May 17, 2020