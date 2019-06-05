|
Claire Elaine Letourneau, 72, formerly of Oshkosh, WI. passed away in Birmingham, AL. on September 4, 2018. She was born on December 31, 1946 in Newport, VT. to Maurice and Rita (Poulin) Letourneau. Surviving are three children; Cary Kuenzl of Rockport, TX, Andy (Suella) Kuenzl of Fairview, IL, and Dale (Hannah) Stookey of Castleton, IL, brother Maurice (Noreen) Letourneau of Oshkosh, WI, two sisters; Suzanne Letoureau and Rebecca (Dan) Barfknecht both of Appleton, WI, and eleven grandchildren. Claire was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be at 1pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 5, 2019