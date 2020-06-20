Clara Larson

Clara LarsonOshkosh - Clara Marie Larson, age 86, passed away June 18, 2020.She was born to Irene (nee Ritchie) and Raymond DuCharme on February 12, 1934.Clara enjoyed knitting blankets for the babies at Mercy Ascension, not to mention knitting blankets for her own grandchildren. She had a large collection of owls, and was known for her rosettes, if you ever met her, chances are good you enjoyed some of her rosettes. Clara will be remembered for her friendliness and her ability to strike up a conversation with anyone she happened to meet.Clara is survived by her husband, Roy Larson; children, Marvin Roatch Jr., Debbie (Bill) Rost, JoAnn Winkler, Matthew (Lynn) Roatch, and Dennis (Paula) Roatch; stepchildren, Andy, Cindy, Laurie, Dan, Jon, and Amy; sister, Eva; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death are her parents, and her brothers, Ken and Ed.