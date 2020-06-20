Clara Larson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Larson

Oshkosh - Clara Marie Larson, age 86, passed away June 18, 2020.

She was born to Irene (nee Ritchie) and Raymond DuCharme on February 12, 1934.

Clara enjoyed knitting blankets for the babies at Mercy Ascension, not to mention knitting blankets for her own grandchildren. She had a large collection of owls, and was known for her rosettes, if you ever met her, chances are good you enjoyed some of her rosettes. Clara will be remembered for her friendliness and her ability to strike up a conversation with anyone she happened to meet.

Clara is survived by her husband, Roy Larson; children, Marvin Roatch Jr., Debbie (Bill) Rost, JoAnn Winkler, Matthew (Lynn) Roatch, and Dennis (Paula) Roatch; stepchildren, Andy, Cindy, Laurie, Dan, Jon, and Amy; sister, Eva; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and her brothers, Ken and Ed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved