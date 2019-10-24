|
Clarence D. Kasubaski
Berlin - Clarence David Kasubaski, age 75, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.
He was born December 1, 1943, in Neshkoro, the son of Benjamin and Elizabeth Mahar Kasubaski. Clarence attended Westfield High School. On June 19, 1963, he was united in marriage to Marley "Jane" Pike in Fond du Lac.
Clarence worked for Rockwell International (Meriter) in Oshkosh. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, mowing lawn, raking leaves and spending time on the family farm near Neshkoro. Clarence especially loved his time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; four children, Karen (Harold) Younglove, Barb (Joe) Schellinger, James Kasubaski (girlfriend, Kate) and Stacey (Jim) Polk; nine grandchildren, Becky (Derrick) Hubatch, Robert (Jen) Mattice, Brian (Alyssa) Mattice, Ali Younglove (fiancé, Ashley), Tanner Younglove (fiancé, Ciara), Breanna Polk, Brady Polk, James "Jimmy" Kasubaski Jr. and Hunter Kasubaski; seven great-grandchildren, Charlie, Ava, Bella, Sydney, Bryce, Gwen and Rylan; two sisters, Sandy (Dale) Standke and Jane (Guy) Richard; three brothers, Don (Bev) Kasubaski, Robert Kasubaski and John "Jack" (Kathy) Kasubaski; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kasubaski; and many nieces and nephews. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jimmy, Ben and Charles Kasubaski; and two sisters, Barbara Dahlke and Dolores Quinn.
Clarence's wishes were not to have a funeral service, but Clarence's family wished to help others by making organ donations. A special thanks to Harold Younglove, Berlin EMS, Berlin Police Department and ThedaCare Medical Center ER Department for their care and assistance. Special thanks to Derrick Hubatch and Gary Podoll for all their help.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019