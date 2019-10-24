Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Kasubaski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence D. Kasubaski


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence D. Kasubaski Obituary
Clarence D. Kasubaski

Berlin - Clarence David Kasubaski, age 75, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.

He was born December 1, 1943, in Neshkoro, the son of Benjamin and Elizabeth Mahar Kasubaski. Clarence attended Westfield High School. On June 19, 1963, he was united in marriage to Marley "Jane" Pike in Fond du Lac.

Clarence worked for Rockwell International (Meriter) in Oshkosh. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, mowing lawn, raking leaves and spending time on the family farm near Neshkoro. Clarence especially loved his time spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; four children, Karen (Harold) Younglove, Barb (Joe) Schellinger, James Kasubaski (girlfriend, Kate) and Stacey (Jim) Polk; nine grandchildren, Becky (Derrick) Hubatch, Robert (Jen) Mattice, Brian (Alyssa) Mattice, Ali Younglove (fiancé, Ashley), Tanner Younglove (fiancé, Ciara), Breanna Polk, Brady Polk, James "Jimmy" Kasubaski Jr. and Hunter Kasubaski; seven great-grandchildren, Charlie, Ava, Bella, Sydney, Bryce, Gwen and Rylan; two sisters, Sandy (Dale) Standke and Jane (Guy) Richard; three brothers, Don (Bev) Kasubaski, Robert Kasubaski and John "Jack" (Kathy) Kasubaski; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kasubaski; and many nieces and nephews. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jimmy, Ben and Charles Kasubaski; and two sisters, Barbara Dahlke and Dolores Quinn.

Clarence's wishes were not to have a funeral service, but Clarence's family wished to help others by making organ donations. A special thanks to Harold Younglove, Berlin EMS, Berlin Police Department and ThedaCare Medical Center ER Department for their care and assistance. Special thanks to Derrick Hubatch and Gary Podoll for all their help.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now