Committal
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
More Obituaries for Clarence Drexler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Drexler


1927 - 2020
Clarence Drexler Obituary
Clarence Drexler

Oshkosh - Clarence Joseph Drexler, age 92 of Oshkosh passed away on Sunday morning May 24, 2020 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh. Clarence was born in Oshkosh on August 30, 1927 the son of Herman and Mary (Lang) Drexler. After graduating high school he served his Country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Clarence was a faithful member of St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Church). Clarence is survived by his nephew, Paul (Sandy) Lang of Slinger and niece, Mary Ellen Binder of Oshkosh. Grand niece Stephanie (Travis) Larson of Mt. Pleasant. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Betty Ann and Henrietta Lang. Two brothers, Raymond and Joseph Drexler. Committal services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Father Louis Golamari will be the celebrant. Military Rites will conclude the services.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 27 to May 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -