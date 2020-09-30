Clarence FredrickOshkosh - Clarence Fredrick, age 85, of Oshkosh was greeted in Heaven on Monday, September 28, 2020 by his son and grand dogs. He married Peggy Metz on May 7, 1960 they celebrated 60 years together.Grandpa Freddy, or Pa Fred as he was known by many, had a sweet tooth and never passed up a Snickers bar for himself. Many have enjoyed his homemade chexmix throughout the years. Whether it was grilling out, pool parties, coffee with friends or projects with kids, he was always lending a hand.Clarence is survived by his wife Peggy of Oshkosh. One son, Gary (Kathy) Fredrick of Oshkosh. Grandchildren, Aimee (Brad) Demmin, Cale (Katie) Kasten, great grandson Cliff Kasten. One daughter, Sara (Jeff) Baker of Appleton. Daughter-in-law, Sheila Fredrick and granddaughters, Allison and Hailey Fredrick. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, David. Five brothers, Carl, Jerry, George, Tom and Roger. One sister, Eva Mand.Please think of a cherished memory and be kind to one another. Thank you to everyone that has touched his life throughout the years.No services will be held due to COVID 19.