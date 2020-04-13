|
|
Clarence Krentz, Jr.
Ripon - Clarence Krentz, Jr., age 82, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Ripon Medical Center.
Clarence was born in Ripon on February 7, 1938, the son of Clarence Sr. and Florence (Malson) Krentz. He graduated from Ripon High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 until 1960. Clarence became the Manager of Purchasing at Speed Queen in Ripon and worked there for 32 years. During this time he achieved a lifelong goal, continuing his education and receiving a Business Degree from Marian University in Fond du Lac, WI. In 1992, he married Kathleen Bartell Bayer at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ripon. He was a devoted member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church (formerly St. Patrick's). Clarence loved his family and cherished every moment with them. He also enjoyed his morning coffee group and their friendship; the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers; playing cards with his grandchildren, especially Old Maid; and had a passion for maintaining lifelong friendships, regardless of geography.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Kathleen Krentz of Ripon, WI; five daughters, Pamela (Gary) Slavonic of Frisco, TX, Cindy (Keith) Stobb of Ripon, WI, Debra (Dean Butts) Leitz of Oshkosh, WI, Mary Beth (Kevin) Smith of Bartlett, IL, and Lisa (Cory) Manske of Mukwonago, WI; two stepsons, Brian (Rose) Bayer of Menomonee Falls, WI and Kevin (Tammy) Bayer of Cedar Rapids, IA; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Scoville of Ripon, WI; grandchildren, Corey Slavonic of Houston, TX, Danielle Nietert of Frisco, TX, Gregory Stobb of Grafton, WI, Lindsey Rozewicz of Fredonia, WI, Aaron Leitz of Ripon, WI, Lydia Butts of Oshkosh, WI, Tyler Smith of Washington D.C., Jason and Nathan Smith of Bartlett, IL, and Alex, Abby and Adam Manske of Mukwonago, WI; great-grandchildren, Alden, Addie, and Vernon Stobb, Lucas, Will and Sloane Nietert, and Colton and Brynn Rozewicz; and step-grandchildren, Justin and Courtney Bayer of Menomonee Falls, WI, Alyssa Scoville of Monterey, CA and Kaitlyn Scoville of Ripon, WI, and Gabriella Bayer of Cedar Rapids, IA. He is further survived by the mother of his childeren, Gail Mendez. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Sr. and Florence Krentz; a sister, Marlene Zanto; an infant sister, Diane and an infant brother, Michael.
A private family visitation and prayer service for Clarence will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with Reverend William Whalen officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Town of Ripon, WI. A memorial is being established in his name. A public memorial service for Clarence's family and friends will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020