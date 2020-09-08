Clark J. Krystek
Oshkosh - Clark J. Krystek passed away at Bethel Home peacefully on September 6, 2020. He was 75 years old. He was born on September 12, 1944, to Stanley and Beatrice in Camden, New Jersey. He grew up in Pennsauken and graduated from Pennsauken High School in 1962. He earned a Masters Degree in Business. He married Donna Lee Carr, who remained married for over 50 years, and had 2 sons: Keith and Craig.
In his professional life he devoted much of his career to the paper industry, whether as plant manager of Ponderosa Pulp in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, selling paper machinery, or designing new equipment. Clark holds 2 patents on pulp machines. He also enjoyed writing, publishing many articles, and writing 3 novels.
In his leisure time he enjoyed many pursuits. He road his bicycle whenever and wherever he could, hiked, camped, and enjoyed backpacking, especially in New England and on the Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Donna to many places around the world. They cruised the Caribbean and the Panama Canal, went on safari in Africa, and went on numerous trips to Europe. Clark was proud of his completion of visits to all 50 United States.
Clark is survived by his wife Donna; sons Keith (Kimberly Hartmann) and Craig (Victoria); brothers Edward (Patricia) and Lee (Carolyn); sister in law Norma Krystek; grandchildren Zachary Lowe, Alexandra Lowe (Matthew Corrigan), Theodor Lowe, Deanna Krystek, Jordan Krystek, Justice Krystek, and Annastasia Krystek; great granddaughter Dahlia Corrigan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Beatrice; in laws John and Marge Carr, brothers Stanley Krystek and James Krystek.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caring nurses, caregivers, and staff at Bethel Homes in Oshkosh. All of you have helped Clark and the family through his final years. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129, or via their website www.outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift
. Clark was a life member.
Please join us in a final goodbye on September 11, 2020, at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive in Oshkosh at 11am for visitation and 12pm for service.