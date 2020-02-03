|
Clarman Carl "Salty" Salsieder
Neenah - Clarman Carl Salsieder, usually called "Salty" by friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 91.
Born in Wausau, Wisconsin on July 28, 1928 to Charles and Elsie Salzsieder, he enjoyed his childhood with his older sisters Arline, Mercedes, Virginia and brother Arnold, all of whom preceded him in death. After his education at Trinity Lutheran School in Wausau, farm work as a teenager, and some high school and vocational training, he joined the Army in 1948 and served 4 years in post-war Germany attaining the position of sergeant.
While in Germany, he met and married Erna Piechottka (decd 2011) and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage, fathering five children: Jean Frechette, David, Mark, Alan, and Jeff. He was very proud of all of them and they loved him dearly. His son-in-law and daughters-in law were welcome additions to the family: Frank (decd), Carolyn, Heidi (decd), Jayne (former), Wendy, and Janice (former). His beloved grandchildren Lauren and Katherine, Bryan and Evan, Paul and John were a great joy. After Erna died, he once again found true love for five years with Arlo Sell (Abendschein) until her death (decd 2016).
Moving the family from Wausau in the early 1960s to Menasha and then Neenah, he worked at Overly Co. as a sheet metal journeyman for 40 years, retiring in 1990. His work included travels to Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, and to several states as a consultant.
His interests were wide-ranging, from cheering on the tried and true Wisconsin favorites the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers, to bowling leagues, drives in the countryside, cruising in the Caribbean, visits to relatives in Germany, vacations around the US, listening to music and singing in church and for 24 years with the local group the Y-Nots (he was the "Happy Wanderer"). A special 2015 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. was a particularly emotional trip.
Chief among his interests after retirement were his love and support of hiking the Appalachian Trail and the Wisconsin Ice Age Trail. Hiking the 2000+ mile A.T. was probably his proudest achievement and he recorded his daily observations in a journal. His love of the natural world was boundless and he could always be encouraged to share his experiences. His hikes brought a special communion with God and reinforced his strong religious upbringing.
The anticipation of "what is around the bend" as the trail twisted and turned, rose and fell, played to his innate curiosity and appreciation of the world and its wonders, traits that he passed on to his children.
Dad/Grandpa/Salty/Clarman meant so much to all the family and the many friends who had the privilege to know him. Humble, devout, honest, kind, friendly and easy-going, with an unfaltering sense of humor even in his last days, trusting in the goodness of others, he was the best of men.
When he was 14 years old, his mother allowed him to undertake his first great adventure: a solo roundtrip ride on his Liberty bicycle from Wausau to Madison on old highway 51 (150 miles each way). Just as he envisioned his goal and achieved it back then, so too he reached his goals of raising a loving family, providing a good home, working diligently in a successful career, walking great distances on ancient trails, living the life of a good Christian, and demonstrating how any one of us can live in Peace, Joy and Love.
He will always live in the hearts of those who loved him.
Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First United Methodist Church (108 W. Doty Ave. in Neenah, WI), preceded by Visitation starting at 9 am. After the service, a light meal will be provided and interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery on Oakridge Rd., Neenah.
