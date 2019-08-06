|
Oshkosh - Clifford A. Jones, age 96, passed away on August 3, 2019 at Edenbrook of Oshkosh. He was born to the late Edward and Adeline (Glasier) Jones on July 20, 1923 in Berlin, WI. Clifford was a US Army Veteran, serving during WWII. After his service in the military, he married Caroline Schroeder in Oshkosh on October 30, 1948 spending nearly 55 years of marriage together until her passing in 2003. Clifford spent his career as an accountant working most recently at Pluswood. Clifford was a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He enjoyed square dancing, playing horseshoes, traveling and camping. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Clifford is survived by two sons, Howard (Gabriele) Jones, Timothy Jones; daughter, Amy Lawrence; and three grandchildren, Taylor (Christine Sutter), Lindsay (Avrom Hill), and Erin Lawrence.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Jones.
A private burial service will be held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019