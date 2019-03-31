|
Oshkosh - Clifford R. Schwebke, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A service for Clifford will be held Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1PM. Rev Connie Weiss will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A full obituary will run in the April 7 edition of The Oshkosh Northwestern. Arrangements are being handled by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019