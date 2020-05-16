Services
Clinton P. Werch

Clinton P. Werch Obituary
Clinton Paul Werch, age 82, of Eureka, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 15, 2020, with family by his side.

He was born May 28, 1937, in Green Lake County, the son of Paul and Madeline Page Werch. Clinton was a 1955 graduate of Berlin High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve from 1960-1966. He was united in marriage to Sandra Watkins in 1960. They later divorced. He then married Dianna DeClue on September 23, 1994, in Eureka.

Clint was a mechanic by trade and worked for U-Haul in Oshkosh for over 25 years. He was proud to have accomplished graduating with a degree in small engine repair from Fox Valley Technical College at the age of 70. He constantly gave of himself for his family, friends and neighbors, never asking for anything in return. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna; daughter, Jackie (Dan) Curtis; sons, Paul (Mary) Werch and Matt (Tracy) Werch; 10 grandchildren, James (Stephanie) Curtis, Danyelle (Drew) Gabbert, Michael Werch, Matthew Curtis, Madeline (Kyle) Belville, Megan Werch, Jack Werch, Christopher Werch, Clair Werch and Grace Werch; three great-grandchildren, Henri, Cameron and Annie; brother, Lloyd Werch; and nieces, nephews and friends. Clint was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Amie Curtis; great-granddaughter, Harriet Mae; an infant sister; and his three canine companions, Digger, Hunter and Chester.

Private family services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Interment with military honors performed by Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 will be in Nepeuskun Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to American Diabetes Association. The family wishes to thank Aurora Hospice for the care they gave to Clinton and to Larsen Lion's Club for building his ramp. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 16 to May 17, 2020
