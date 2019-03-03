|
Oshkosh - Clyde K. Neuenfeldt, age 95, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born to the late Ward and Ida (Witzke) Neuenfeldt on February 6, 1924.
Clyde graduated from high school in 1942, and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He graduated in 1946 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. On April 10, 1948, he married Alberta Terrace and celebrated 62 years of marriage before she died on November 12, 2010.
After serving as an engineering and deck officer with the U.S. Navy during WWII, he became an employee of the Kimberly-Clark Corporation. He was employed for 38 years in engineering and operations management, and retired in March of 1985 as a Director of Manufacturing.
He was a long time and active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and served a term as President of the Church Council. He was also a member of the Finance and Stewardship Committee, a choir member, soloist, and a Sunday School teacher. Later in life, he became a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Clyde was also a member of the Gideon's International, the American Legion, and the Last Man's Club II. He also enjoyed serving as a docent for the EAA, and as a volunteer for the Hospice Association.
Clyde was a man of great integrity, compassion and kindness. His deep Christian faith guided him throughout his life in all decisions both personal and professional.
He will be missed and loved forever by survivors Bruce Newfield (Maplewood, MN), daughter Ellen (Dale Young) Neuenfeldt (Lake Elmo, MN), brother Glenn (Shirley) Neuenfeldt (Branson, SD). He was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta, his sister, Lois Fuller-Sklaar, brother Ward "Butch" Neuenfeldt, and special friend and companion during his later years, Gloria Steiner and family.
Special thanks and appreciation go to St. Andrews Village Memory Care for providing a wonderful quality of life to Clyde during the last year of his life.
A Funeral service for Clyde will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Park Chapel at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday one hour prior to the funeral, followed by entombment at Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to the Oshkosh Humane Society or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 3, 2019