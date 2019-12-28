|
Clyde "Pete" Miller
Oshkosh - Clyde "Pete" Miller, age 93, passed away December 24, 2019. He was born September 19, 1926 to Peter and Hattie Miller in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Pete proudly served his country in the United States NAVY during World War II. He lived a long well lived life and was able to join the honor flight in 2018.
He is survived by his son, Mark Miller; daughter, Amy (Jerry) Curti; his five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Audrey, Margaret, and Mary June; and his brother, Robert.
A celebration of Pete's life will be held at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd. Oshkosh, WI from 10:00A.M. to 11:00A.M. and military honors at 11:00A.M. with burial to follow.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020