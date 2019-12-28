Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde "Pete" Miller


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde "Pete" Miller Obituary
Clyde "Pete" Miller

Oshkosh - Clyde "Pete" Miller, age 93, passed away December 24, 2019. He was born September 19, 1926 to Peter and Hattie Miller in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Pete proudly served his country in the United States NAVY during World War II. He lived a long well lived life and was able to join the honor flight in 2018.

He is survived by his son, Mark Miller; daughter, Amy (Jerry) Curti; his five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Audrey, Margaret, and Mary June; and his brother, Robert.

A celebration of Pete's life will be held at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd. Oshkosh, WI from 10:00A.M. to 11:00A.M. and military honors at 11:00A.M. with burial to follow.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -