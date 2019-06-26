|
Clyde Robinson
Oshkosh - Clyde Robinson, age 90, of Oshkosh died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at The Waterford in Oshkosh. He was born on March 30, 1929, to the late Loren and Mabel (Young) Robinson in Oshkosh, where he spent most of his life. From 1951 - 1953, Clyde served his country in the U.S. Army. From 1953 until mid-1970 he was employed by Nick's Standard, and from mid-1970 until his retirement in 1990 Clyde was employed at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.
On November 21, 1970, Clyde married Leona Clark. After their retirements Clyde and Leona spent their 1993 - 2008 winters in Florida. They also enjoyed many visits to Branson, Missouri from 1986 to 2009.
Clyde was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and he enjoyed many years of golfing with his best friend, Wally Koerwitz, and in later years, their weekly card games. He also enjoyed watching all sports on tv as well as doing Sudoku puzzles.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 48 years, Leona Robinson, of Oshkosh; four stepsons, Joseph (Karen) Robinson, of Michigan; Dana (Marie) Robinson, of Oshkosh; Jay (Pat) Robinson, of Oshkosh; Mike (Jackie) Robinson, of Redgranite; a step-daughter-in-law, Susan Robinson; step-grandchildren, Doni (John) Stenzel, of Oshkosh; Dan Robinson, of Oshkosh; Russell Robinson, of Ohio; Laura (Hunter) Hinkle, of Texas; Keith Robinson, of Michigan; William Bednarek, of Oshkosh; Natasha (Greg) Moran, of Oshkosh; Jesse (Rebecca) Robinson, of Janesville; Robert (Diana) Robinson, of Michigan; eight step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a special niece, Sheila (Brian) Tomac, and family, of Green Bay; a sister-in-law, Phyllis (Leo) Kinney, of Winneconne; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Clyde was also preceded in death by a stepson, Rodney Robinson; sister, June Lynch; and a brother, Jack Robinson.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Lake View Memorial Park Chapel 2786 Algoma Blvd. Oshkosh. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Lake View chapel. Military honors will follow and entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Clyde's family wishes to thank the staffs of The Waterford and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given to him.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019