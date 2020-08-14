1/1
Cody King
Cody King

Appleton -

Cody M. King, 29 passed away Aug.11, 2020 in Appleton, WI.

Cody was born in Neenah, WI 5/4/1991. He graduated from OWHS and went on to attend Berkeley Community college and FVTC. He found his love in sales and worked at Green Bay Auto.

Cody had a huge personality which made anyone that met him instantly enjoy being around him.

He will be lovingly missed by his parents Tony and Karla, brother Alex, sister Courtney, his fiance' Jen Kese and her son Carter and their baby boy due in February 2021. He will be further missed by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, friends and co-workers.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, teaching Carter to fish and playing video games with him. Cody enjoyed fishing , golf and his number one passion of skiing in Michigan, California and British Columbia, Canada with his Dad and Brother.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Esther Kohler, Wayne King and his beloved black lab George, who passed a week prior.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund will be set up for baby King






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
