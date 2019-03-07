|
|
Coen L. Flanigan
Omro - Coen "Coco" Lee Flanigan, age 10 months of Omro, passed away while sleeping on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born on April 11, 2018 in Oshkosh to Matthew B. and Andrea M. (Heidl) Flanigan. Coco had a sparkle in his eye and smile on his face that lit up a room and warmed the hearts of all those in his presence. He will be forever missed and remembered by his parents, sister Hanorah and brother Aidan, both at home, beloved grandparents Roger and JoAnn Boelter, Omro, and Michael and Robin Flanigan, Oshkosh, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Church, (Sacred Heart Site) 519 Knapp Street, Oshkosh with Father Louis Golamari officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are greatly appreciated.
For the short time he was here on earth, he won the hearts and love of many. Rest well sweet Coco.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 7, 2019