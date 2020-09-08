Colton Marx
Winneconne - Colton Marx, age 28, of Winneconne, died unexpectedly, Saturday, September 5, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born December 5, 1991, in Oshkosh to Roger and Diane (Chase) Marx. Colton was a 2010 graduate of Winneconne High School and attended Fox Valley Technical College. For the past 10 years, he has been employed by E.D. Chase Roofing, most recently as a foreman. Colton was a third generation Marx family member to work there. Colton enjoyed 4-wheeling, playing darts, racing, snowmobiling, spending time up north at the family cabin and was an avid video gamer.
Colton is survived by his significant other and love of his life, Ceasarea Fay, and their daughter, "Peanut". He is also survived by his parents, Roger and Diane Marx; a sister, Cheyenne (Kent) Herbert; grandfather, Charlie Chase; aunts and uncles, Chris and Brady Bennett, Greg Hamilton, Glenn Chase, Karla and Al Andersen, Kathy and Tim Schroeder, Randy and Cheryl Marx, and Karen Marx; cousin, Chase Bennett; Ceasarea's parents, Betty and Keith Weich; Ceasarea's siblings; many close family and friends; and his dogs, Zoey, Stanley, Gizmo, and Miles.
Colton was preceded in death by his nana, Joan Chase.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Starting at 4:00 p.m. on Monday a Celebration of Life will be held at the Butte des Morts Lions Park Pavilion 5068 Washington St. Butte des Morts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for their daughter "Peanut".
