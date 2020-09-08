Con Francis Hetchler, age 86, of Berlin, died peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Markesan Resident Home.He was born July 22, 1934, in Sheboygan, WI, the son of Bernard and Minnie Ferris Hetchler Sr. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years from 1952-1972, stationed at several places stateside and Japan, Taiwan and Canada. On October 23, 1982, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Gallert Rhode at Grace English Lutheran Church in Berlin. After the military, Con lived in the Amhurst-Plover area before moving to the Township of Berlin where he raised pigs on Lorraine's farm. He was a member of Grace English Lutheran Church.He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Randy Hetchler; two daughters, Shelly (Mike) Schulner and Debby (Roger) Thieling; step-children, Kathy Mink and Debra (Jerry) Fick; five grandchildren, Tanner (Josie), Jayme, Kaleb Schulner, Jacob (Kari) and Tucker Hetchler; six step-grandchildren, April (Joel) Arnhold, Christopher (Orwella) Fick, Candice (Andy) Reffitt, Eric Fick, Jenifer Rowe and Michael Mink; two great-grandchildren, Macy Hetchler and Addison Schulner; 11 step-great-grandchildren, Daniel, Joseph, Chandra, Haylee, Riley, Corrine, Camden, Christian, Michael, Isaiah, Jordon; three step-great-great-grandchildren, Aspen, Bentley and Eleana. Con is further survived by his sister, Linda Tolppi and brother, Don (Joan) Hetchler. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dennis, Ben and Robert Hetchler; and step-grandson, Terry Fick.Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Grace English Lutheran Church in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., at Grace English Lutheran Church, Rev. Stephanie Lorenz officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. A memorial has been established. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Con Hetchler, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.