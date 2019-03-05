Services
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC
- - Connie Kay Timms passed away on 3/2/2019 at her home on Hilton Head Island.

Beloved and adored wife of Donald Robert Timms.

She was originally from Oshkosh Wisconsin and was preceded in death by her parents, John Kenneth Danner and Carmen June Widrick Danner, brothers Ted Danner, and Terry Danner. Survived by brothers John Danner, George Danner, and Mitch Danner. She has two children, Nicholas Timms, (daughter in law Jennifer Timms), and Tina Timms Bigham She had 4 grandchildren, Noah B. Timms, Aaron A. Timms, Abbigail E. Timms and Kaylee A. Rice.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00 a.m. located at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the , 1-800-242-8721, please visit www.saulsfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 5, 2019
