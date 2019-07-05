|
|
Constance "Connie" Ann Reimer
Winneconne - Constance "Connie" Ann Reimer, age 93, formerly of the town of Poygan passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. She was a resident of Primrose Retirement Community in Racine.
Connie was born on July 9, 1925, in Ashland, Wisconsin to the late Konstant and Magdaline (Jusgkicwicz) Tarasewicz. For 45 years she was married to Gaylord F. Reimer, who preceded her in death on July 17, 2017. Connie and Gaylord enjoyed years traveling, dining, dancing, and long strolls on the beaches, and had many boating adventures on their beloved Wisconsin lakes.
Connie worked as a first-class welder in Sturgeon Bay during World War II, at John Osters as one of their first repairwomen, and later at Pluswood in Oshkosh, always making long lasting friendships wherever she worked.
Connie will be deeply missed by: her daughters, Sharon Mickelson, of Racine; Alana (Richard) John, of Winneconne; grandchildren, David Mickelson, Dean (Yvonne "Bonny") John, Corrine (Dan) Macemon, and Ryan (Jessie) John; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Leonard (Judy) Tarasewicz; sister-in-law, Shirley Tarasewicz; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is also survived by her late husband Gaylord's son, Steven Reimer and his family; and Gaylord's late son, Gary Reimer's family.
Along with her parents and husband, Connie was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery, and a lunch will be served.
Cheers to you Mom. We will love and miss you forever.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 5 to July 7, 2019