Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Constance M. Berner


Oshkosh - Constance "Connie" Marie Berner, 94, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Ascension Mercy Hospital. Born in Long Prairie, MN, on July 8, 1924, to a Norwegian father, Einar, and a Swedish Mother, Nanna (Anderson) Berg, she was the 5th of 6 children

Connie's memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr., Oshkosh. Visitation from 1:00-3:00 pm. A light meal will be served after the service.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 3, 2019
