|
|
Craig Karkula
Oshkosh - Craig A. Karkula, age 75, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Center. He was born in Oshkosh to the late Andrew and Mildred (Koeffke) Karkula on March 3, 1944. Craig married Kathleen Ruddy on June 12, 1965 in Oshkosh. He spent his Career working as a mechanic at Mercury Racing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and trap shooting. His passion was coin collecting and he loved to watch NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Craig is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Todd (Amy) Karkula; and two grandchildren, Justin (Katherine) and Tyler Karkula.
In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his sister, Karla Bonk.
A memorial service for Craig will be held at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on August 22, 2019 at 1PM. Rev. Tim Greenwald will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A private burial will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for Otter St Kids Fishing fund, Oshkosh West Wrestling, and UW Eau Claire Wrestling.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019