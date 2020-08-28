Craig Parfitt



Craig Parfitt took leave from this life on August 14, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh in February of 1948, the son of Joan and Dale Parfitt. He grew up loving nature and animals, a passion inspired by his mother Joan and his Grandfather Barth.



Craig attended Oshkosh High School, where he excelled at art and putting bullies in their place. He briefly attended UW Oshkosh before entering the Army, where he served in Hawaii. After his service, he lived a carefree life in Los Angeles and Oregon, before returning to Oshkosh.



Craig was an auto body technician, art restorer, artist, and an all-around nice guy. He loved music, played his guitar with passion, and was a gifted listener. He will be greatly missed by everyone who really knew him.



He is survived by his son Derek (Madeline Bahr), brother, Arden (Katie), his BFF, Julie, who was with him until the end, and his beloved pets: Cassie, Bear, Nikkie and Miles. He was preceded in death by his mother Joan, his father Dale, and his younger brother Bruce.



Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Craig's life will be held on August 14, 2021, when we can all lift a glass (sans masks) to toast his quiet, but remarkable life.









