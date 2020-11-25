1/1
Curtis G. Bahr
Oshkosh - Curtis G. Bahr, 90, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1930 to George and Virginia Bahr. He married Ann Baerwald on June 29, 1951, and they celebrated 67 years of marriage until her passing in 2018.

Curtis served in the Naval Reserves and worked as a foreman for Wisconsin Bell. EAA was an annual event he looked forward to, volunteering on the grounds, and raising funds for the event alongside his fellow telephone company coworkers. He was an avid outdoorsman. No matter the season, he could be found hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and ice fishing. He spent summers with his family at their cottage on Long Lake near Saxeville, and enjoyed yearly family trips to New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, attending events at the senior center, and cheering on "his" Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers.

Curtis is survived by his children Gary (Kay) Bahr, Kay (Steve) Czisny, Lisa Bahr; his sister Karla Peters; his grandchildren Kirk, Krysta, Kyle, Samantha, Clay, Maxwell and Calvin; and great-grandchildren Kolton, Fiona, Hadlee and Elliot.

In addition to his parents and wife, Curtis was proceeded in death by his infant son Dean and brother-in-law Jerry Peters.

A private family service will be held for Curtis He will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Park.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
