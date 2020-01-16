|
|
Curtis Poeschl
Oshkosh - Curtis Michael Poeschl, age 54, of Oshkosh passed away on Saturday morning January 11, 2020 at Edenbrook in Oshkosh. Curt was born in Oshkosh on July 14, 1965 the son of Lawrence Erwin and Carol Ann (Demler) Poeschl. Curt was a member of St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church). He was employed at Butch's Anchor Inn and then at Bemis Corporation. Curt was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was very active in AA.
Curt is survived by his father, Larry and his brother Mark both of Oshkosh. Many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Curt was preceded in death by his mother, Carol on August 16, 2018.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 am at St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church). Father Louis Golamari and Father Jerome Pastors will be the celebrants. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9 am until the time of Mass. Private committal services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Special Thank You to Oshkosh Fire Dept and Oshkosh Police Dept for all there help.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020