Cynthia Chappa
Oshkosh - Cynthia Lucy Chappa, 65, a long-time resident of Oshkosh, passed away on Wednesday, April 29th, after a brave eight month battle with ovarian cancer. She was born at Loring Air Force Base in Maine, on November 5th 1954, raised in Omro, WI, and graduated from Lourdes Academy in 1973.
Cynthia graduated from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Science. She was proudly employed by WalMart over the past 10+ years, and was known for greeting customers with a contagious smile and stories of her dear grandson, Keona. Whether at work or in private, anyone blessed enough to know Cyndi, knew they wouldn't leave her without a smile on their face. Cyndi was so very loved and will be missed terribly by many.
Cynthia is survived by her son, Dorian Chappa; grandson, Keona Gomoll; daughter, Camille Henseler, mother, Jean Leetch; sister, Laura Doubek; and brothers, Michael and Jeffrey (Linda) Chappa. Cynthia is further survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence A. Chappa and stepfather, Donald Leetch as well as paternal grandparents, Harry and Theresa Chappa and maternal grandparents, Harry and Lucy Stevens. She is further preceded in death by her aunts and uncles: Leonard Reetz, Yvonne (Richard) VanDyke, Patricia Hess, and Harriet and Arnold Lein.
Cyndi's family would like to thank all of the people who selflessly cared for her and stood by her during her battle: Joshua and Jesika Koteski, Justin Reinl and Stephanie Gomoll-Reinl, John and Carrie Nikolaus, Lyn Much, Karen Behm, and the wonderful staff at Parkview.
Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a memorial service is being held at Omro Cemetery on 1600 Waukau Rd, Omro, WI at noon on Saturday, May 9th with social distancing being practiced. We ask that guests remain in or near their vehicles throughout the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to assist with Cynthia's burial can be sent to 1089 Honey Creek Road, Oshkosh WI 54904.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 4 to May 6, 2020