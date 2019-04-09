|
Cynthia "Cindy" (Olson) Elmer
Larsen - Cynthia Edith Elmer (Olson) age 70, of Larsen WI, born June 6, 1948, died unexpectedly the early morning of Saturday, April, 6 2019. She had recently been hospitalized for type A Influenza and a broken ankle. She became very sick and was having difficulty getting oxygen in, and Carbon dioxide out of her body. She pulled through that and we thought she was doing good and on the mend (her fiesty-ness was back). She was at a rehabilitation facility across from St. Elizabeth the last few days before her death. Friday night into Saturday morning, she complained of severe abdominal pain, by the time paramedics got there she was in rough shape and died while in transportation/arrival to the Emergency room. The whole family is relieved and happy she is not in physical pain anymore. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors at St. Elizabeth hospital and Manor Care for taking care of her and helping us in our time of need.
Cindy was raised in Larsen, WI by Robert E. and Erna F. (Islinger) Olson, who both preceded her in death. She married Richard "Dick" Elmer and had a son Jody Allen Elmer, Neenah, and a daughter, Robyn Lou Elmer. Robyn preceded her in death and now they are joined together again. Cindy was blessed, getting two step-daughters from her marriage to Dick: Sharon and Charlie Lemaire, Neenah, and their children, Nicholas and Andrew; and Sandy Lehman, Neenah, and her children, Michael and Mark. She is further survived by her daughter, Amanda Elmer and her grandson, Logan Zeinert, Neenah; as well as by her siblings: Joseph and Carolyn Olson, St. Louis, MO, and their children, Amy, David, and Sarah; Jarold and Barbara Olson, Winneconne, and their children, Chris and Scott; Becky Maloney, Appleton, and her daughter, Danelle; Jay Olson, Winneconne, and his children, Lindy and Stacey; Tracy "Sam" and Lorrie Olson, Neenah, and their son, Robert; as well as by her close friend, Melody Corey.
Cindy gave 43 years of service to Wisconsin Tissue Mills and was an advocate for union rights. She worked countless hours cooking and providing food for fundraising activities at work benefiting others in need. Cooking and feeding people was a passion of hers.
Olson family get togethers, where she was able to cook for everyone, was one of her favorite things. She always made friends feel welcome and happy while in her home. Family members all have a favorite food that came from her recipes. Later in life she enjoyed family get-togethers and going out for dinner on special occasions.
Cindy loved her dogs immensely. She bred a few litters of boxer pups and loved everything involved with raising them. Cindy was an avid supporter of the Green Bay Packers and could be heard yelling in rooms next door in her excitement of cheering them on. She survived lots of years of getting picked on by her brothers in her youth, growing up on the farm. She was a tom-boy at heart and knew how to ask for what she wanted. Cindy always did things to make the kids feels special and not left out. Memories of playing cards and laughter surround her family. We will all miss her very much, but she will live on through all of our great memories we share about her and the laughs we will always have because of her.
A memorial service for Cindy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019