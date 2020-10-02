Cynthia Frank

Cynthia FrankOshkosh - Cynthia A Frank, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday September 30, 2020, surrounded by family members. She was born on August 23, 1930, the oldest daughter of the late Martin and Susanna Feuerstein of Neillsville, WI. She graduated from Neillsville High School and continued her education at St Joseph School of Nursing in Marshfield, WI. While in RN training at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, she met her future husband of 69 years, Gilbert Frank. They married on August 25, 1951, at St Mary Catholic Church in Neillsville. Together they raised 12 children. In addition to helping Gilbert raise their large family, Cynthia retired from Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh as a RN in the Obstetric Department. After retirement she was always doing something-travelling, housework, anything to keep herself busy. It was on her 80th birthday that she took her first, and only, motorcycle ride.Cynthia is survived by her husband, Gilbert, and their 12 children: Steve (Doris) Frank, Mary (Roy, deceased) Chapman, Sue Wood, Nancy Frank, Peter (JoAnn Aulik) Frank, Barb (Dick) Adam, Jane (Jeff) Steiner, Tom Frank, Joan (Jim) Albert, Paul Frank, Kris (Mike) Cox, and Linda (Tom) Ruddy. She is also survived by two sisters: Kathy Negaard and Janet (Mike) Ward. In addition, she is survived by 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lorraine Noll.Cynthia's family extends it's heartfelt thanks to all the health care providers from Generations Homecare and Hospice.A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at a later date.