Cynthia Jean Schmidt
7-20-1946 to 11-5-2019
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Cindy Schmidt passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73. For those who believe in heaven, there was added another unbelievably beautiful soul.
Cindy was born on July 20, 1946 to James and Grace (Mingus) Scofield. She had various careers throughout her life. She was a baker at Ray's Bakery for many years, she worked in the printing field, she worked in Ripon at the cookie factory, also Rosendale Branden school district as a custodian and later she did house cleaning for some wonderful people that she was extremely fond of.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was married twice. From her first marriage she had two daughters and when she remarried our family added a brother. She had a huge capacity for love and loved us all equally.
She was a fierce lover of nature and animals. She spent many hours in her garden and working around her yard. She loved to make things grow. Just like the gardens she made thrive she also had an amazing way of loving and supporting her family and friends and a true gift of making people feel special.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two of her beloved brothers, she is survived by her husband Dan, her daughter Sue (Larry) Watson, son Lee (Jessica) Schmidt, daughter Vanessa Roebke, her three beloved grandchildren Chase, Kayleigh and Max and by many extended family members who are too many to name but all loved dearly by her. We would also like to say a special thank you to her good friend Sue Senz, all the paramedics, 1st responders, the Waushara County police sergeant and the medical examiner who were all very kind, compassionate and thorough in our time of need.
Per her wishes there will be no funeral. If you would like to make donations, we are planning to plant some trees in her honor or because of her love of animals to any animal shelter. Please send donations to C/O Sue Watson, W3760 Beechnut Lane, Pine River, WI 54965. Stahl Funeral Services assisted the family with arrangements, please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Cindy's family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019