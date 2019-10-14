|
|
Dale A. Tiffany
Redgranite - Dale Allen Tiffany, age 67, of Redgranite, died peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.
He was born January 2, 1952, in Oshkosh, the son of George and Mary Dumprope Tiffany. Dale served his country in the U.S. Army. On July 19, 1986, he was united in marriage to Cindy Ottman in Oshkosh. Dale was a core worker at Universal Foundry in Oshkosh and Chapmans (Berlin Foundry). He was a member of the Zodiac Motorcycle Club.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; three sons, Eric (Lana) Tiffany, Loren Tiffany and Dustin Tiffany (significant other, Brooke); daughter, Mindy Young; ten grandchildren, Brian and Jacob McClelland, and Jessi, Brittani, Carli-Anne, Hailey, Bella, Dustin Jr., Shawn and Kyle Tiffany; seven great-grandchildren with #8 on-the-way; five sisters, Ila Lane, Delsie Tiffany, Darlene Gutzman, Carol Dolan and Elaine (Everette) Potteroff; twin brothers, Darwin Tiffany and Darrell Tiffany; many nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Pam Gasser, Roxane (Rick) Cornils, Rick Bradley and Brenda Shelmadine. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wallace and Arthur Tiffany; two sisters, Marybelle Miller and Leoda Bullock; and parents-in-law, Edwin (Ruby) Bradley.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019