Oshkosh - Dale D. Raymond, age 97, of Oshkosh, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his residence, The Waterford. He was born on May 8, 1921 in Fertile, Iowa s son of George and Amy Raymond. On January 15, 1944 he married Maurine Leaman in Mason City Iowa. A former resident of Berlin, Dale has resided in Oshkosh for the past 55 years. He enjoyed working as a farmer in Iowa, Colorado, Indiana and Wisconsin. He also worked at Speed Queen. He then established his own aluminum siding business. He was a member of Algoma Boulevard Methodist Church.
He will be missed by his family and friends, children Dave, Sandy(Bruce), Joy(Jerry) and Becky(Skip); grandchildren Scott, Joyel, Bart(Kim), Jannelle(Kirk), Elizabeth, Kaia, and Hannah; great-granchildren Katlin, Paige, Tyler, Nathan, Katie, Bryce, Libby and Jake. He is further survived by a brother Burrell, a sister Juanita, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maurine, his parents, and his sister Faye.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Monday February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside with Rev Kevin Spaeth officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Waterford and the Hometown Hospice staff as well for the wonderful and compassionate care that Dale received.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 17, 2019