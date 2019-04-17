Services
Dale D. Rhode Obituary
Dale D. Rhode

Princeton - Dale D. Rhode, age 88, of Princeton, WI, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Dale was born January 14, 1931, in Sheboygan, WI, the son of Herman and Doris (Smith) Rhode. On November 20, 1954, he married Jeanne Lorraine George. Dale worked several different places. He worked as a truck driver, Schmidt Lumber in Ripon and Case IH Plant. Dale enjoyed bowling, gambling, going out to eat, mowing lawn and cutting wood.

Survivors include three daughters, Lou Ann (Special Friend, Frank Lueck) Ripon, WI, Sharon (Bob) Kimball of Princeton, WI and Vickie (Special Friend, Bob Stapleton) Rhode of Ripon, WI; five grandchildren, Coleen (Brandon) LoBianco of Ripon, WI, Shannon (Special Friend, Shane Storey) McCullagh of Ripon, WI, Sarah (Special Friend, DJ Karst) McCullagh of Ripon, WI, Crystal (Darin) Marschall of Princeton, WI and Shawn Keeler of Ripon, WI; seven great-grandchildren and one brother, Daniel (Margaret) Rhode of Waupun, WI. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanne; two brothers, Duane and Darold; sisters, Diane and an infant sister and two son-in-laws, Joseph Leinweber and Kenneth McCullagh.

Visitation for Dale will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 10 - 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

Funeral Service for Dale will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon with Chaplain Peg Salmela officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon. A memorial is being established in his name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 17, 2019
