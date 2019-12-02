|
Dale K. Johnson
Oshkosh - Dale K Johnson, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 1st, 2019. Dale was born to Joseph and Dorothy Johnson on September 20, 1946 in Milwaukee. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin where he served from 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1975.
Dale was raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Solomon Juneau High School where he met and fell in love with his life partner, Cynthia Slinde. They married in 1968 and recently celebrated 52 years of life together. After graduation from Whitewater State University, Dale worked for Wisconsin Bell as a systems analyst in Milwaukee. Then he and Cindy moved to Oshkosh in 1986, where he owned and operated Karni Pier of Oshkosh for many years. It was in January of 2003 that Dale heard and understood the clear and complete Gospel message and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. He then knew that all he was looking for and all God wanted him to know is in the Bible, God's word.
Dale is survived by his wife Cindy of Oshkosh, his son, Chad (Donna Charley) Johnson of Ripon, his daughter, Jennifer MacDonald of Omro, and his grandchildren, Jacob and Jennalyn MacDonald and Tucker Johnson He is further survived by his brother-in-law Dan Keaton, brother and sister-in-law Jon and Shari Slinde, Mike and Carol Slinde, and faithful companion Zoey aka Suzy. Dale will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph H Johnson, his mother Dorothy Johnson Schlemmer, his sister Karen Keaton and his son-in-law Jeffrey MacDonald.
Visitation will be held at Wyldewood Baptist Church, 3030 Witzel Ave. on Friday, December 6th, 2019 where Dale was a faithful member since his salvation, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Dale will be buried at Zoar Cemetery with full military honors.
The family would like to thank all who knew and loved Dale through the years, especially his Wisconsin Bell buddies and his best friend, Scott Perz. A special thank you to Ascension Hospice nurse Carrie and caregiver Chris, who brought a smile every time they walked in the door.
"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019