Dale Kussrow
Oshkosh - Dale E Kussrow, age 83, passed away at Azura Memory Care in Oshkosh, WI on January 20, 2020. Dale was born in 1936 to the late Elmer and Carrie Kussrow in Downing, WI. After graduating high school he joined the United States Army, serving from 1958-1960. He went to school at UW-Stout graduating in 1962 with a Bachelor degree in Industrial Education and in 1977 he received his Master's degree. He married Carol Ott in 1966 in Menomonie, WI. Dale spent his career as an instructor at Fox Valley Technical College for 28 years. He started the Truck Driver Training program at FVTC and taught various other courses. His real passion was his love of flying. He was a Certified Flight Instructor and had many lasting friendships with his students. Dale was known for his positive outlook and sense of humor. He loved fixing things, especially anything with a motor and enjoyed traveling around the country (and world).
He is survived by his daughter, Katy (Tom Miller) Kussrow of Ripon, WI; sister, Jeanne (Harlan) Kussrow-Larson of Knapp, WI; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; brother, Wayne Kussrow; and special friend Sandy Gabert.
There will be a memorial on Saturday, February 1st from 1-4:00 with a celebration of his life at 2:00. The location will be Basler Turbo Conversions in Oshkosh, WI. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the at . A special thank you to Azura Memory Care for their kindness and guidance during the last 5 months.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020