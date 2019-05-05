|
|
Dale Schumacher
Oshkosh - In loving memory,
Dale Dwyane Schumacher passed away peacefully at age 87 on April 29, 2019.
Dale is survived by his wife, Delores Schumacher; son, David Schumacher (Peggy Sleklerke); daughter, Debra (Cris) Lemon; his grandchildren, Kelly Lemon and Spencer Lemon (Rachel Greathouse); and his great-grandson Oliver Lemon, all of Oshkosh WI.
Dale was born March 7, 1932 in Oshkosh. He served in the marine corps from 1952-1954. He married Delores Ann Ellis, also of Oshkosh on September 18, 1954 and worked for Schaffer's sausage Co. for many years. He ended his working career as a maintenance man and groundskeeper for the City of Oshkosh.
Dale enjoyed reading, woodworking and working on his house and family cook outs. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and most recently a great-grandfather to Oliver. Dale will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Services provided by Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 5, 2019