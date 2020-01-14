|
|
Oshkosh - Dan L. Vennè of Oshkosh, formerly of Milwaukee, took the hand of his Lord Jesus Christ on January 12, 2020 at the age of 67. He joined his beloved parents Earl and June in His eternal comfort.
He was the loving brother of Tralene (Claude) Worden, Carey (Joy) Vennè, Jim (Kathy) Vennè and Randy (Janet) Vennè. Cherished uncle of Ryan (Randi) Vennè, Anne (Brian) Nicholas, Bryan Vennè, Jennifer (Dave) Kane, Luke (Brooke) Vennè, Charlie (Elizabeth) Vennè and Dean, Todd and Troy Johnston. Beloved and treasured friend of Melisa Kametler and her daughter Miranda Askins. Dan is also survived by nieces, nephews, other very special family members and countless friends.
His passions were laughing, playing practical jokes and, above all else, spending time with his life partners, family and friends. Dan will be remembered for his sense of humor, creativity, commitment to his career, friendliness and his ability to make a difference by helping and inspiring others.
A graduate of South Division High School in Milwaukee, Dan will be remembered as a Homecoming King, a member on the Prom Court, a member of the National Honor Society and for his various athletic accomplishments.
Venne received his undergraduate degree in Social Work and English from UW-Oshkosh where he was also on the varsity football team. He later earned a Master's degree in Education from UW-Milwaukee.
Dan worked for nearly 4 decades in the Juvenile Justice, Mental Health and Adult Corrections field for Local County and state government in Wisconsin. He was a Director of Volunteers in Probation at Winnebago County, a Juvenile Court intake Worker at the Winnebago County Circuit Courts, Program Director of the Adult Forensic Unit and Unit Manager for Adolescent Assessment Unit at the Winnebago County Health Institute, a Unit Manager in the Sexual Violent Persons Unit, a Psychiatric Social and Caseworker at the Wisconsin Recourse Center and lastly a Program and Caseworker at the Redgranite Correctional Institute.
He loved LIFE and his dogs, woodcarving, drawing, metal artwork, carpentry projects, landscaping, traveling, hosting parties, watching sports and movies, listening and playing music and drumming, working out , eating well, political concerns and collecting sports memorabilia.
"The Champ" will certainly also be remembered for his courageous battle with numerous cancers including testicular, tongue, kidney and pancreatic throughout his adulthood. He is renowned for his ability to make the best of life's challenges.
A gathering to Celebrate Dan's Life will be held at the La Sure's Banquet Hall, 3125 S Washburn St. Oshkosh, WI 54904 on Saturday, May 2, 2020 beginning with Visitation at 9:00am and a Memorial Service at 11:00am. Private Inurnment will take place in Ellenwood Cemetery in Oshkosh.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the are welcome.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020