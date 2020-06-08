Danial FournierOshkosh - Danial Bruce Fournier, age 68 of Oshkosh, passed away om June 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's hospital while awaiting aortic valve replacement. He was born May 9, 1952 to Leonard and Grace Fournier. He married Sylvia Powell on February 20, 1971. They raised 3 wonderful children together.Dan was a director on the Winnebago County Fair board, a retired fire chief from the Town of Nekimi and a chili maker every February for Golden Oak 4-H's chili dinner. He retired from Oshkosh Corporation but Dan couldn't sit still so he became a driver for Bergstrom and a security guard for Menominee Nation Arena.Dan is survived by his loving wife Sylvia of 49 years, sons Jeremy (Nicole) of Rincon, GA and Martin (Robyn) of Oshkosh, WI. Grandchildren Arianna, Ethan, Elijah and Avelyn in Georgia and Tucker (Lexi Busching), Summer, Alex and Haley in Wisconsin. Siblings Alyson Jenkins, Mike (Suzi) Fournier, Connie (Dan) Stewart, Debbie (Jim) Brugueros, Jim (Linda) Fournier, Barb (Tim) Macho and Patricia (Steve) Schultz, Aunt Nancy Sutton, Brother-in-law Tom (Ann) Powell and Sister-in-law Shirley (James) Hanna as well and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.He was proceeded in death by his daughter Jill, his parents Leonard and Grace, his in-laws Leslie and Caroline and his brother-in-law Vern Jenkins.A special shout out to his friends, you guys know who you are.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. A gathering with precautions will be held at the family farm (3978 Fisk Ave, Oshkosh) on Saturday June 13, 2020 from 2-5 PM.The moment that you left me, my heart was split in two.One side filled with memories, the other side died with you.I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleepAnd take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.Remembering you is easy, I do it every day;But missing you is a heartache that never goes away.I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain.You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.