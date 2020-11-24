Daniel BeckerOshkosh - Daniel E Becker, age 91, of Oshkosh, died Sunday November 22, 2020 at Mercy Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Omro WI., on June 30, 1929 the son of the late Daniel and Eva Fuller Becker. In June of 1952 Dan met the love of his life Patricia Jane Dettlaff and they married six months later on November 29, 1952. After 59 years of marriage Pat preceded him in death on January 9, 2012. He started his truck driving career hauling milk cans from farmers to cheese factories at the age of 17, then driving dump truck 2 years for Courtney & Plummer. He then went to work for Cook & Brown driving Ready Mix truck, taking charge of the yard for ten years. He drove dump truck, semi, learned to operate ready Mix Plant and operate the Browing Crane to fill hoppers for 33 years. Dan then was employed by C R Meyer as a driver for 9 years, a company he always said was a Class A place to work, retiring in 1994. He served his country in the army National Guard 32nd Red Arrow Division earning the rank of Staff Sargent from 1948-1956. He was a member of the Local 200 Teamsters. He loved wood working, making stands, blanket chests, tables and toys. Dan was an avid walker walking 2 1/2 miles a day at Wal Mart. He loved playing cribbage at the Senior Center, where he met his lady friend Rita, and they loved watching the Brewer games together. Dan loved to go deer hunting with his son Jeffery in Marathon County. He shot many deer the latest a 10 pointer which he had mounted. He was a chocolahaulic making his own Melt Aways and others. Dan and Rita enjoyed Sunday Bingo in Redgranite with his daughter DJ. He was a Packer, Brewer fan and also loved bowling at Shoreview Lanes, Rev's Lanes in the Senior Leagues three times a week at age 86 carrying a 175 average. Dan loved golfing getting a hole in one at Lake Breeze Golf Course. He looked forward to the Thursday night hour long phone calls from his daughter, Karen and ribbing her about her Cardinals and his Brewers. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the American Legion Post 234 in Omro, and volunteered at Father Carr's Place 2b in the food line.Dan is survived by one son; Jeffery Becker, of Oshkosh, two daughters; Donna Paeth, Redgranite, Karen (Rick) LaPoint, Springfield MO, one brother; Curtis (Nancy) Becker, Oshkosh, one sister; Nancy Brandon, Wisconsin Rapids, one sister-in-law; Marilyn Becker, Wisconsin Rapids, six grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Dan is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife; Pat, two brothers; Barney, James Becker, three sisters; Jeanne Cargill, Barbara Albee, Joyce Becker, one daughter-in-law; Debbie Becker, and one granddaughter-in-law; Amy LaPoint.Funeral services for Dan will be held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) on Friday November 27, at 11:00 AM with the rev. Louis Golamari officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Lake View Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of services