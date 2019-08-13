Services
Daniel Lewis
Daniel Chapin Lewis


1982 - 2019
Daniel Chapin Lewis Obituary
Daniel Chapin Lewis

Fremont - Daniel Chapin Lewis, age 37, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 11, 2019 following a swimming/diving accident at his parents home during a family cook out, while playing with his nieces and nephews. He was born on May 4, 1982 in Appleton, WI, the son of Charles "Chuck" and Patricia "Patsy" (Pitt) Lewis. For many years, Dan struggled with bi-polar disorder. This struggle led to many issues in his life with relationships and self-destruction, and many other problems. In recent months, Dan and his family discovered ketamine injections to help with this struggle, and in recent weeks his family was finally seeing the "old Dan" return. His smile, his laughter and his easy going attitude and great sense of humor were a welcome return for those who had seen his struggles. He has always been a guy who found peace and joy in helping others with their struggles and giving the shirt off his back to help someone else in need. Dan was an extremely creative person. He enjoyed drawing, creative writing, and building thing with his hands and had just completed a pirate ship for a friends, sons birthday party, as well as a "she-shed" for his mom. Dan loved to collect toys, go kayaking, and spend time outdoors, and liked to watch the Packers and Brewers. He was the "favorite uncle" to all of his 24 nieces and nephews and loved spending time with all of them as well as the rest of his family.

Dan is survived by his parents, Chuck and Pat; five Brothers, Thomas, Fremont; Tony (Erin), Neenah; Andrew (Adreanne), Winneconne; Byron (Ronnie), Weyauwega and Jacob, Fremont; his sister, Jill (Todd) Chase, Neenah; two Aunts, Sandy (Dewey) Tangwall, Fremont and Darlene Hermanson, Appleton; three Cousins, Danan Tangwall, Derin (Kyle) Antony, Richard (Misty) Hermanson and their families; and the love of his life, Jamie Helf; and his special little Cavalier puppy, Bernice.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11AM at Victory Church, 1500 Handschke Rd., New London. Pastor Jim Curtis will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9AM until the time of service. A memorial fund is being established to assist others who would benefit from ketamine infusions at the Ketamine Wellness Center in Appleton.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
