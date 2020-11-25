Daniel DavisOshkosh - Daniel R. Davis, age 69, passed away on November 3, 2020 at home with his beloved wife by his side.Dan was an influential member of the Oshkosh community. He served as Coordinator for Winnebago County Human Services for years, working closely with the developmentally disabled and youth. In his younger days, Dan was program director and station manager for WAPL after getting his start in radio at WRST, WYTL, and WOSH. His "radio voice" and custom playlists will be missed for every holiday and special occasion.Dan played on and coached multiple ORD men's softball teams, and was coach of the Oshkosh Ambassador travelling softball league. Dan led his team to 1st place in 2017 at the Worldwide Tournament in Las Vegas, NV and was voted MVP by his team.Dan left a positive impression on everyone he met. He will be remembered for his congeniality and deep empathy. He had an admirable confidence in his own skin and a sense of humor to light up the room. Dan is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Cali; son, Neil; grandson, Daniel; grandcat, Jeff; cats, Baby and Gerdie; and Valentine the cockatiel.Please help us remember Dan by sending photos, song titles, videos, and stories via email to memories.dandavis@gmail.com. A celebration of life and Military Honors will be held as soon as it is safely possible to do so.