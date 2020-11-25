1/1
Daniel Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Davis

Oshkosh - Daniel R. Davis, age 69, passed away on November 3, 2020 at home with his beloved wife by his side.

Dan was an influential member of the Oshkosh community. He served as Coordinator for Winnebago County Human Services for years, working closely with the developmentally disabled and youth. In his younger days, Dan was program director and station manager for WAPL after getting his start in radio at WRST, WYTL, and WOSH. His "radio voice" and custom playlists will be missed for every holiday and special occasion.

Dan played on and coached multiple ORD men's softball teams, and was coach of the Oshkosh Ambassador travelling softball league. Dan led his team to 1st place in 2017 at the Worldwide Tournament in Las Vegas, NV and was voted MVP by his team.

Dan left a positive impression on everyone he met. He will be remembered for his congeniality and deep empathy. He had an admirable confidence in his own skin and a sense of humor to light up the room. Dan is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Cali; son, Neil; grandson, Daniel; grandcat, Jeff; cats, Baby and Gerdie; and Valentine the cockatiel.

Please help us remember Dan by sending photos, song titles, videos, and stories via email to memories.dandavis@gmail.com. A celebration of life and Military Honors will be held as soon as it is safely possible to do so.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved