Daniel Folz
Green Bay - Daniel J. Folz, age 86, of Green Bay and formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, November 7. 2020. Dan was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Beiler) Folz. He was born August 4, 1934, in Milwaukee.
Dan played basketball at North Division High School, in Milwaukee, where he is inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, and has his number retired.He attended UW Madison, where he played basketball.
Dan married the former Barbara Armitage on May 31, 1958 and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2015. Dan was a fish biologist for 34 years, working for the Department of Natural Resources, where he was fondly known as "Father Sturgeon". Dan enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, camping, hunting, all other sports, and he especially enjoyed "running off to Vegas".
Dan's family meant the world to him. He is survived by his children: Becky (Rick) Schutte, Tammy (Mike) Hoes, Debbie Folz, and Susan (Michael) Heier. Surviving grandchildren; Ryan (Emily) and Jesse (Kelsey) Schutte, Travis, Zachary (Ashley), Anna and Olivia Heier; great-grandchildren: Hewitt, Ella, Hunter, Ava, Baylin, Meadow, Sailor Heier, Ezra and Zeke Schutte; his in-laws, Donna Armitage, Robert (Carolyn) Armitage, William Armitage; as well as many other family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Barb, and parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jack Armitage and sister-in-law Colleen Armitage.
Dan's family would like to extend a special thank you to Ron Bruch, Ryan Koenigs, Michael Penning and Carolee Primising for their special care and friendship to Dan.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund in Dan's name will be set up by his family.
Services will not be held at this time out of concerns for everyone's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of Dan's life may be planned at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed to the Folz family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com