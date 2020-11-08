1/1
Daniel Folz
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Folz

Green Bay - Daniel J. Folz, age 86, of Green Bay and formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, November 7. 2020. Dan was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Beiler) Folz. He was born August 4, 1934, in Milwaukee.

Dan played basketball at North Division High School, in Milwaukee, where he is inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, and has his number retired.He attended UW Madison, where he played basketball.

Dan married the former Barbara Armitage on May 31, 1958 and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2015. Dan was a fish biologist for 34 years, working for the Department of Natural Resources, where he was fondly known as "Father Sturgeon". Dan enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, camping, hunting, all other sports, and he especially enjoyed "running off to Vegas".

Dan's family meant the world to him. He is survived by his children: Becky (Rick) Schutte, Tammy (Mike) Hoes, Debbie Folz, and Susan (Michael) Heier. Surviving grandchildren; Ryan (Emily) and Jesse (Kelsey) Schutte, Travis, Zachary (Ashley), Anna and Olivia Heier; great-grandchildren: Hewitt, Ella, Hunter, Ava, Baylin, Meadow, Sailor Heier, Ezra and Zeke Schutte; his in-laws, Donna Armitage, Robert (Carolyn) Armitage, William Armitage; as well as many other family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Barb, and parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jack Armitage and sister-in-law Colleen Armitage.

Dan's family would like to extend a special thank you to Ron Bruch, Ryan Koenigs, Michael Penning and Carolee Primising for their special care and friendship to Dan.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund in Dan's name will be set up by his family.

Services will not be held at this time out of concerns for everyone's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of Dan's life may be planned at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed to the Folz family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved